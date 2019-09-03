Irvington HS cross-country teams look to go the distance this season

Ariana Ruiz, left Taliyah Hayes, left, and Berline Julien Jared Manifold Mattias Litus

IRVINGTON, NJ — The Irvington High School boys and girls cross-country teams have a strong returning group from last year’s successful season.

The teams are guided by longtime head coach Marvin Hawkins.

The girls team finished with a 10-3, fourth in the Super Essex Conference-Liberty Division.

The returning girls are:

Taliyah Hayes, senior

Ariana Ruiz, junior

Laila Anane, senior

Berline Julien, senior

The newcomers are:

Carmen Peralta, senior

Neissa Villius, senior

Shanelle Vilson, sophomore

Vergonia Jean-Baptiste, sophomore

Irulana Nichols, sophomore

Nalani Clement, sophomore

Kerrisa Henry, senior

Melissa Toussaint, senior

“The Lady Knights look to improve and move up in the Liberty Division of the Super Essex Conference,” Hawkins said. “The team will be lead by veterans Hayes, Ruiz, Julien and Anane.”

On the boys’ side, the Blue Knights finished 9-3, fifth in the Liberty Division, last season.

Returning athletes:

Mattias Litus, junior

Jared Manifold, senior

Newcomers:

Jaheim Burke, sophomore

Daveon Wearing-Poindexter, junior

Amir Hayes, sophomore

Mark Abarah, junior

“This will be a rebuilding year for the Blue Knights,” Hawkins said. “The team will be led by Jared Manifold and Matthias Litus.”

Schedule

Sept. 5, Belleville, Bloomfied, West Essex, at Branch Brook Park, 4 p.m.

Sept. 10, Caldwell, Payne Tech, at Branch Brook Park, 4 p.m.

Sept. 17, Cedar Grove, Glen Ridge, at Branch Brook Park, 4 p.m.

Sept. 24, East Side, West Side, Science Park, at Branch Brook Park, 4 p.m.

Oct. 2, Super Essex Conference Championships, at Branch Brook Park, 4 p.m.

Oct. 8, Sectionals