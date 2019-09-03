Irvington HS cross-country teams look to go the distance this season

IRVINGTON, NJ — The Irvington High School boys and girls cross-country teams have a strong returning group from last year’s successful season.
The teams are guided by longtime head coach Marvin Hawkins.
The girls team finished with a 10-3, fourth in the Super Essex Conference-Liberty Division.
The returning girls are:
- Taliyah Hayes, senior
- Ariana Ruiz, junior
- Laila Anane, senior
- Berline Julien, senior
The newcomers are:
- Carmen Peralta, senior
- Neissa Villius, senior
- Shanelle Vilson, sophomore
- Vergonia Jean-Baptiste, sophomore
- Irulana Nichols, sophomore
- Nalani Clement, sophomore
- Kerrisa Henry, senior
- Melissa Toussaint, senior
“The Lady Knights look to improve and move up in the Liberty Division of the Super Essex Conference,” Hawkins said. “The team will be lead by veterans Hayes, Ruiz, Julien and Anane.”
On the boys’ side, the Blue Knights finished 9-3, fifth in the Liberty Division, last season.
Returning athletes:
- Mattias Litus, junior
- Jared Manifold, senior
Newcomers:
- Jaheim Burke, sophomore
- Daveon Wearing-Poindexter, junior
- Amir Hayes, sophomore
- Mark Abarah, junior
“This will be a rebuilding year for the Blue Knights,” Hawkins said. “The team will be led by Jared Manifold and Matthias Litus.”
Schedule
Sept. 5, Belleville, Bloomfied, West Essex, at Branch Brook Park, 4 p.m.
Sept. 10, Caldwell, Payne Tech, at Branch Brook Park, 4 p.m.
Sept. 17, Cedar Grove, Glen Ridge, at Branch Brook Park, 4 p.m.
Sept. 24, East Side, West Side, Science Park, at Branch Brook Park, 4 p.m.
Oct. 2, Super Essex Conference Championships, at Branch Brook Park, 4 p.m.
Oct. 8, Sectionals
COMMENTS