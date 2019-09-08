Irvington HS football team impresses in season opener

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

IRVINGTON — The Irvington High School football team posted a convincing 32-7 win over Orange to kick off the 2019 season on Friday, Sept. 6, at Bell Stadium in Orange.

Head coach Ashley “Smoke” Pierre is in his fourth year as the head coach of the Blue Knights. Under Pierre, the Blue Knights have posted three eight-win seasons, including back-to-back undefeated records to win the Super Football Conference-Freedom White Division titles in the past two years. The Blue Knights have made the North 2, Group 4 sectional playoffs in each of the past three seasons, losing in the quarterfinals, semifinals, and championship game in those respective seasons. Last fall, Irvington lost to Phillipsburg, 42-7, in the championship at Phillipsburg. In 2017, Irvington fell to Phillipsburg, 21-20, in the semifinals.

Photos by Steve Ellmore. Irvington vs. Orange, Sept. 6, in Orange.