Irvington HS girls volleyball team seeks successful season

IRVINGTON, NJ — The Irvington High School girls volleyball team, under fifth-year head coach Paul Tortorella, hopes to have a successful season.

The Blue Knights will be led by Taylor Phillips and Shamara Southerland.

The rest of the team includes Aniyah Massey, Ruqaiyah Pollard, Malika Springer, Tyler Pendergrass, Kellisha Patterson, Brianna Ragsdale, Daniela Meija, Faith Phillips, Sherley Clemont and Jalissa Barker.

Tortorella cited the team’s goals for the season: improve individually and as a team every single day, win the Super Essex Conference-Independence Division, compete in the Essex County Tournament and qualify for the state tournament.

Tortorella also said the team boasts a GPA over 3.0.

The rest of the coaching staff includes assistant coaches Ryan Carroll, who is in his fifth year, and Rayna Smith and freshman team coach Miles Hart.

The Blue Knights will visit Immaculate Conception of Montclair on Sept. 9, host University on Sept. 10, visit St. Vincent on Sept. 13 in Newark and host both Newark Arts on Sept. 17 and West Caldwell Tech on Sept. 18, all at 4 p.m.

The program added a freshman team this season, in addition to having a JV team.