IRVINGTON, NJ – The Irvington High School boys and girls cross-country teams gave good efforts during a Super Essex Conference race on Sept. 10 at Branch Brook Park.

Taliyah Hayes finished first in the win over West Caldwell Tech to lead the girls team, which improved to 3-2 on the season.

Jared Manifold finished second to lead the boys team in the win over Payne Tech. The boys moved to a 2-3 record.