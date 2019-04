This slideshow requires JavaScript.

IRVINGTON, NJ – In its first year of existence this spring, the Irvington High School varsity boys volleyball team is making good strides.

After starting off 0-3, the Blue Knights posted their first-ever win as they beat Newark Tech April 8.

Though Irvington has lost its next six matches, the future of the program looks bright.

Photos by Felicia Laguerre Owens

Irvington vs. Barringer, April 18, at home

