Irvington HS boys track and field team clinches SEC-Liberty Division title with 9-0 record

IRVINGTON, NJ – The Irvington High School boys track and field team, under venerable head coach Marvin Hawkins, defeated Millburn, 76-64, April 29 at IHS to clinch the Super Essex Conference-Liberty Division championship with a undefeated 9-0 record.

IHS first-place finishers:

400-meter intermediate hurdles: Cordell Litus, 1:01.9

100-meter dash: Dwight Henry, 11.2

1,600-meters: Desmond Marfo, 4:42.

400-meters: Jared Manifold, 51.7

110-meter high hurdles: Henry, 14.6

200-meters: Henry, 22.6

Javelin: Henry, 141 feet

4×400-meter relay: Manifold, Peterson Francois, Matthias Litus, Devin Seward

Shot put: Destin Pierre

Long jump: Teon Dundas, 19 feet-7 inches

The Blue Knights will gear up for the Essex County Relays May 3 at Livingston HS.

