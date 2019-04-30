Irvington HS boys track and field team clinches SEC-Liberty Division title with 9-0 record

Photo by Felicia Laguerre Owens.
The Irvington High School boys track and field team gathers for the season opener April 1 at IHS.

IRVINGTON, NJ – The Irvington High School boys track and field team, under venerable head coach Marvin Hawkins, defeated Millburn, 76-64, April 29 at IHS to clinch the Super Essex Conference-Liberty Division championship with a undefeated 9-0 record.

IHS first-place finishers:

  • 400-meter intermediate hurdles: Cordell Litus, 1:01.9
  • 100-meter dash: Dwight Henry, 11.2
  • 1,600-meters: Desmond Marfo, 4:42.
  • 400-meters: Jared Manifold, 51.7
  • 110-meter high hurdles: Henry, 14.6
  • 200-meters: Henry, 22.6
  • Javelin: Henry, 141 feet
  • 4×400-meter relay: Manifold, Peterson Francois, Matthias Litus, Devin Seward
  • Shot put: Destin Pierre
  • Long jump: Teon Dundas, 19 feet-7 inches

The Blue Knights will gear up for the Essex County Relays May 3 at Livingston HS.

Editor’s Note: To see more photos, go to Facebook.com/IHS.NJ

  

