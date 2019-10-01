Irvington HS football team gears up for Bergen Catholic

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

IRVINGTON, NJ — The Irvington High School football team arguably has one of the toughest schedules in the area for a public school team.

Head coach Ashley “Smoke” Pierre’s team welcomes the challenging competition.

One of those formidable opponents is perennial power Bergen Catholic, which will visit the Blue Knights this Friday night, Oct. 4, at 7 p.m.

The Blue Knights had an easy time with Millburn on Friday, Sept. 27, at home, as they posted a 30-13 victory to improve to 3-1 on the season.

Senior quarterback Taiyon Battle ran for a two-yard touchdown; Al-jay Henderson had an 18-yard TD run and Zahir Swann had a seven-yard TD run. Abdul Salahuddin also had a one-yard TD run.

Bergen Catholic defeated host Don Bosco Prep, 23-17, Sept. 27 in Ramsey to improve to 2-1.

NOTES — Bergen Cathoic is guided by head coach Vito Campanile, who succeeded his brother, Nunzio Campanile, who left to join the Rutgers University football coaching staff.

Nunzio was named the acting head coach for Rutgers on Sunday, Sept. 29, replacing Chris Ash, who was fired after Rutgers lost to Michigan, 52-0, the previous day. Vito was the head coach at Seton Hall Prep for three seasons from 2015-17.

Irvington (3-1)

Sept. 6, Won, at Orange, 32-7

Sept. 13, Won, at Union City, 21-12

Sept. 20, Loss, Ridgewood, 20-6

Sept. 27, Won, Millburn, 30-13

Oct. 4, Bergen Catholic, 7 p.m.

Oct. 11, at North Bergen, 7 p.m.

Oct. 19, Ferris, 1 p.m.

Oct. 26, at Barringer, 1 p.m.

Nov. 2, at Montclair, 2 p.m.

Photos by Steve Ellmore

Irvington vs. Orange, Sept. 6, Irvington won 32-7