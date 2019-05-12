Irvington HS boys track and field team captures SEC-Liberty meet title

IRVINGTON, NJ – The Irvington High School boys track and field team won the boys team title at the Super Essex Conference-Liberty Division Championship meet held at Schools Stadium in Newark May 11.

The Blue Knights amassed 127 points, edging second place West Side by three points among the eight teams.

The following are IHS highlights:

Dwight Henry won four events: the 100-meter dash in 11.00, the 200-meter dash in 22.19; the 110-meter high hurdles in 14.46 and the javelin at 151 feet-6 inches.

Desmond Marfo took second place in the 1,600-meter run in 4:37.52 and placed fourth in the 3,200-meter run in 10:28.02. Jared Manifold took fourth place in both the 100 dash in 11.40 and the 200 dash in 22.76, and placed third in the 400 dash in 49.91. Devin Seward took fifth place in the 400 dash in 52.33.

Mathias Litus took second place in the 110 high hurdles in 16.17 and Crodell Litus was third in 16.72. In the 400 intermediate hurdles, Mattias Litus took third place in 1:00.21, Cordell Litus took fourth in 1:00.79, and Emannuel Abarah was fifth in 1:01.26.

The 4×400-meter relay team finished in first place in 3:28.60.

Mattias Litus took fourth place in the high jump at 5-8. In the long jump, Matthias Litus was fourth at 19-6; Teon Dundas took ifth at 19-4; and Jaheim Burke was sixth at 19-3. Dundas placed third in the triple jump at 40-0. Destin Pierre took third place in the shot put at 42-3.

The Blue Knights also won the SEC-LIberty Division regular-season championship this season.

On the girls’ side, IHS finished fifth overall with 28 points among the eight teams. Millburn won the girls team title.

The following are IHS girls highlights:

Andrea Jackson won the 400 intermediate hurdles in 1:08.14, while Taliyah Hayes took third place in 1:11.78. Hayes also took fourth place in the 100 hurdles in 17.17. Iniolvwa Arotiba took fifth place in the long jump at 14-8. Aniyah Massey took third place in the shot put at 33-5 ¼.

The IHS track and field teams will gear up for the Essex County Championships at Montclair’s Woodman Field, May 16-17