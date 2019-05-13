PHOTOS: Irvington HS Blue Knights Softball Tournament, May 11

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

IRVINGTON – IHS Blue Knights took on Benedictine in the 10 a.m. game of the 2019 Blue Knights Softball Tournament held at Weequahic Park Saturday, May.

The game was won by Benedictine, which also went on to become the tournament champions, with a perfect record of 3-0, undefeated this day.

First baseman Molly Burke, third baseman Aimee Vega, and catcher Yaseln Gonzalez won their awards for the All-Tournament Team, while Olivia Tirso was voted Tournament Most Valuable Player for Benedictine.

IHS also had two players to make the All-Tournament Team: Shortstop Sol Berrios, who made a diving catch to for an out, and left fielder Zekiah Enos.

Photos by Felicia Laguerre Owens

Irvington vs. Benedictine, IHS Blue Knights Softball Tournament, May 11

