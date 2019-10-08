Cathiana Jean leads Irvington HS girls cross-country at SEC-Liberty Division Championships

Connect on Linked in

RVINGTON, NJ —Senior Cathiana Jean finished fourth to lead the Irvington High School girls cross-country team at the Super Essex Conference-Liberty Division Championships at Branch Brook Park in Newark on Monday, Oct. 7.

Jean clocked 23:02.50 among the 56 finishers.

The IHS girls team finished fifth in the team standings.

On the boys’ side, senior Jared Manifold placed 12th to lead IHS, which also finished fifth in the team standings.

Both IHS teams are under the guidance of head coach Marvin Hawkins.