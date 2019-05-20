Dwight Henry wins 110 hurdles and 200 dash to lead Irvington HS boys track and field team at Essex County Championships

IRVINGTON, NJ – Dwight Henry won both the 110-meter high hurdles (14.53) and the 200-meter dash (22.18) to lead the Irvington High School boys track and field team at the Essex County Championships May 16-17 at West Orange High School’s Joe Suriano Stadium.

Henry also took second in the 100-meter dash in 10.83.

The Blue Knights, under head coach Marvin Hawkins, had other solid performances.

Desmond Marfo placed fourth in the 800-meter run in 2:00.32 and took fifth in the 1,600 in 4:33.48.

Matthias Litus placed third in the high jump at 6 feet and took sith in the 400-meter intermediate hurdles in 57.66

Jared Manifold, Marfo, Littus and Devin Seward placed fifth in the 4×400-meter relay in 3:27.54

Overall, the Blue Knights finished in fifth place in the boys team standings with 43 points. St. Benedict’s Prep won the boys team title with 88 points. West Side was second with 72 points; East Orange Campus was third with 48 points and Montclair was fourth with 44 points. Seton Hall Prep was sixth with 40 points.

The Blue Knights will compete in the East Coast Relays at Randolph HS May 20. They will compete in the shuttle hurdles and sprint medley relay with the purpose of trying to get a qualifying time for the New Balance Nationals June 13-15 at North Carolina A&T.