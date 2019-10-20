PHOTOS: Irvington HS football team defeats Ferris, 54-0

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

IRVINGTON, NJ — The Irvington High School football team defeated Ferris, 54-0, Saturday afternoon, Oct. 19, at the IHS Sports Complex.

The Blue Knights have won their last two games by shutout and improved to 5-2 on the season and 3-0 in the Super Football Conference-Freedom White Division. IHS defeated North Bergen, 48-0, Friday, Oct. 11, in North Bergen in a SFC crossover game.

IHS is in first place in the SFC-Freedom White Division. The Blue Knights are looking to win their third straight Freedom White Division title. They have won all 12 division games since the inception of the SFC. They went 5-0 in 2017 and 4-0 in 2016 in the Freedom White.

Irvington will visit Barringer on Saturday, Oct. 26, at 1 p.m. in a divisional game. Barringer is 4-2 overall and 1-1 in the division.

Photos by Felicia Laguerre Owens

To see more photos, go to Facebook.com/IHS.NJ.