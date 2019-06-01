Irvington HS girls basketball seniors Tiara Mahorn and Briana Lee sign with Felician University; Exume signs with College of St. Elizabeth

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

IRVINGTON, NJ – Irvington High School seniors Tiana Mahorn, Briana Lee and Herbina Exume signed letters of intent to continue their basketball careers on the collegiate level.

During a signing ceremony at IHS on Friday, May 31, Mahorn and Lee both signed with Felician University, located in Lodi, while Exume signed with the College of St. Elizabeth in Convent Station.

The three players sparked the Blue Knights to a stellar 22-5 campaign this past winter in head coach Noel Segarra’s first year at the helm. Irvington won the Super Essex Conference-Freedom Division title with an unbeaten 14-0 mark.

Mahorn averaged 25.2 points, 6.9 steals and 6.5 assists while finishing her career with 1,062 points, earning First Team All-SEC-Freedom honors.

Lee joined the team early in the season after transferring from METS Charter in Jersey City. She averaged 24 points and 11 rebounds this season, finishing her career with 1,470 points. Lee had a state-leading 192 steals this season.

Exume averaged 5.7 rebounds a game during the season.

Segarra commented on the three players:

On Briana Lee:

“Superstar player.. can play any position with ease. Was monumental to our amazing season. Was unstoppable on offense and defense this season. Led SEC in triple doubles and quadruple doubles. Led state in steals and finished her senior season first team All-SEC, third team All- Group 3, and will bring talents to Felician University. She loved the campus, cliqued with team and head coach Steve Fagan. Wanted to play with teammate Tiara and both were highly recruited by coach Fagan.”

On Tiara Mahon:

“Offensive nightmare. Can score at will. Tenacious defender… determined to be great. All- around great athlete. Elite scorer. Led SEC in scoring. Scored 633 points her senior year. 1,000 points in two seasons. Was fourth in state in total points. Loved Felician Campus and coaches. Felt comfortable with players and the fact that her and Briana were being recruited to play together sealed the deal. Highly sought-after player. Will definitely work hard to earn starting spot.”

On Herbina Exume:

“Hard worker, determined to be great. Hustler player. Recently nominated and winner of SEC Teammate Of the Year Award. Incredible athlete and works just as hard in the classroom. Chose College of St Elizabeth because of the great campus, academics and felt at home with coaches and teammates.”

Photos courtesy of Noel Segarra