Irvington HS track star Dwight Henry excels Group 3 State Championships

IRVINGTON, NJ – Irvington High School junior Dwight Henry placed fourth in the 200-meter finals at the NJSIAA Track and Field Group 3 State Championships at Central Regional HS in Bayville, May 31 and June 1.

Henry was clocked in 22.03.

The other IHS boys competitors also had good efforts.

Desmond Marfo, a senior, finished 14th in the 800-meter run in 1:59.44 in the finals.

Matthias Litus, a sophomore, also took 14th in the 110-meter hurdles finals in 15.51.

Jared Manifold, a junior, placed 16th in the 400-meter finals in 51.29.

The 4×400-meter relay team took 14th in 3:28.11 in the finals.

The meet consisted of the top six finishers in each event from the sectionals the previous weekend.

Henry qualified for the NJSIAA Meet of Champions this Saturday, June 8, at Northern Burlington HS in Columbus. The top three finishers in each individual event qualified for a Meet of Champions berth.