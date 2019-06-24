Irvington HS girls track and field team enjoys successful season

IRVINGTON, NJ – The Irvington High School girls track and field team enjoyed a winning season this spring.

The Blue Knights, under head coach Barnes Reid, finished with an 8-4 overall record, including 5-3 in the Super Essex Conference-Liberty Division.

The following IHS athletes were instrumental in the team’s successful season:

Throwing team: juniors Aniyah Massey, Bethelly Pierre, Shamara Southerland, and Mellisa Toussaint; freshmen Michedanette Milfort, Azariah Battle, and Zaniyah Anderson; and senior Rayna Smith.

Massey placed third in the shot put at the SEC-Liberty Division meet.

The jumpers were freshmen Vegonia Jean Baptiste and Irvulanna Nichols; sophomore Jahne Jones; juniors Taliyah Hayes and Niessa Vilius; and seniors Andrea Jackson, Inioluwa Arotiba, Deja Bethea, and Kyla Wilson.

Arotiba placed sixth in the triple jump at the SEC-Liberty meet.

Hayes and Vilius placed second in the high jump relay at the Essex County Relays meet.

The distance runners were juniors Laila Anane, Carmen Peralta, Ariana Ruiz, and Karissa Henry; and freshman Nalanie Clement.

In the sprint and hurdles, the team was led by Jean Baptiste, freshmen Shanelle Vilson, Takita Hayes, and Teni Onaiyekan; sophomore Jahnae Jones; Vilius, Taliyah Hayes, Arotiba and Jackson.

Taliyah Hayes placed third in the 400-meter hurdles and fourth in the 100-meter hurdles at the conference meet. Jackson won the 400 hurdles.

Jackson was the team’s valuable runner, but her season was shortened due to an injury. She would have won the state sectionals n the 100/400-meter hurdles and advance throughout the rounds into State Meet of Champions, according to Reid. She was named the IHS Female Athlete of the Year at the Irvington High School Senior Awards Banquet. Jackson, who was selected first team all-conference 400m hurdles, also was undefeated in dual meets in the 400m hurdles during past two years. She will be attending and running track at East Stroudsburg University.

Taliyah Hayes was selected honorable mention for the 400m hurdles.

Arotiba will be attending and running track at Rutgers University-Newark.

IHS season highlights:

Jimmy Smalls Invitational

First place, freshman 400m and 800m relays (Jean Baptiste, Nikita Hayes, Vilson and Onaiyekan)

First Place, sprint medley and 1,600m relays (Jackson, Taliyah Hayes, Vilius and Arotiba)

Fifth place, distance medley and 3,200m relays (Peralta, Nichols, Anan and Clement)

Fourth place, discus throw Relay (Southerland and Pierre)

Fifth place, shot put relay (Milfort and Battle)

Second place, team finish

Bulldog Relays

First place, freshmen 400m and 1,600m relays (Jean Baptiste, Vilson, Nikita Hayes and Onaiyekan)

First place, sprint medley (Taliyah Hayes, Arotiba, Vilius and Jackson)

Fifth place, 3,200m relay (Berline Julien, Ariana Ruiz, Carmen Peralta and Anane)

Essex County Relays

Fifth place, shuttle hurdle relay (Taliyah Hayes, Jackson, Nichols and Vilius)

Sixth place, 400m Hurdle Relay (Taliyah Hayes, Vilius and Jackson)

Second place, high jump relay (Vilius and Taliyah Hayes)

Conference Championship

Third place, shot put: Massey

First place, 400m hurdles: Jackson

Third place, 400m hurdles, Taliyah Hayes

Fourth place, 100m hurdles, Taliyah Hayes