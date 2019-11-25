Irvington HS grad Brianna Lee named CACC Rookie of the Week for Felician Univ. women’s basketball

Felician University freshman Briana Lee, an Irvington High School graduate, has been selected as the Central Atlantic Collegiate Conference (CACC) Women’s Basketball Rookie of the Week for the period ending Nov. 17, the CACC announced.

Lee, a 5-foot-9 guard/forward, averaged 15.7 points, 7.7 rebounds and 2.3 steals during Felician’s season-opening stretch of three games in four days last week. She debuted with 15 points, 11 rebounds and four steals during a 76-71 home win over Mercy College on Nov. 14. Lee was then the Golden Falcons’ only double-figure scorer in each of a pair of neutral-site losses over the weekend.

Lee began her scholastic career at METS Charter School in Jersey City, scoring more than 1,000 points over three seasons. She went on to become all-conference performer for Irvington High in 2018-19.

Also on Monday, Nov. 18, Felician men’s basketball senior guard Zamir Wright (Newark, N.J./University) was chosen for that sport’s CACC Weekly Honor Roll.

The Felician women (1-2, 0-0 CACC) are guided by 12th-year head coach Steve Fagan of Howell.