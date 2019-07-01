UPDATED: After 33 years, Irvington HS will restart golf program next spring

IRVINGTON, NJ – Irvington High School students interested in playing golf will now have that opportunity.

The IHS Board of Education recently approved a golf program for the school for next spring.

Irvington previously had a golf program for decades. In fact, former IHS legendary boys basketball head coach Kurt Fenchel lettered in golf when he attended Irvington in the 1970s.

Per Bruce Essing, the former Irvington Athletic Director, golf and swimming were eliminated in 1986 due to budget cuts at the time.

Dr. John Taylor, the current IHS Athletic Director, felt that restarting the golf program will prove beneficial for the students.

“I wanted to restart the golf program because I believe it is a sport that will set up our students for success in their post-high school lives,” he said. “Being competent on the golf course will allow our students to interact with stakeholders and officials that can help them advance in their careers, influence decision-making at the government level, and participate in lifetime activity well into adulthood.”

IHS will practice and host matches at Weequahic Golf Course.

In addition, IHS Athletics have added several other programs since 2018. They include Competitive Cheerleading, Girls Bowling, Girls Wrestling, and Boys Volleyball.