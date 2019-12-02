Irvington HS football players earn conference honors

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

IRVINGTON, NJ — The Irvington High School football team boasted several players who earned Super Football Conference-Freedom White Division honors.

They include:

FIRST TEAM

OFFENSE

Zakee Swann, running back

Al-Jay Henderson, running back

Zahir Swann, wide receiver

Taiyon Battle, athlete

Zaire Angoy, lineman

Nasir Harrison, lineman

FIRST TEAM

DEFENSE

Mikai Gbayor, linebacker

Justin Jenkins, lineman

Benjamin Donet, lineman

Nasir Clerk, defensive back

Zalyn Smith, defensive back

Tyrell Edwards, defensive back

SECOND TEAM

OFFENSE

Abdul Saludiahia, running back

Clerville Renaud, wide receiver

Rico Fontan, lineman

Sergio Joseph, lineman

SECOND TEAM

DEFENSE

Jamal Joseph, linebacker

Duah George, lineman

Rodlin Poyute, defensive back

Justice Calloway, defensive back

HONORABLE MENTION

Omar Jackson, defensive back

The Blue Knights, under fourth-year head coach Ashley “Smoke” Pierre, finished with a solid 7-4 record this season, including winning the SFC-Freedom White Division title for the third consecutive season, going undefeated in the division in each of the past three seasons. The fourth-seeded Blue Knights reached North Jersey Section 1, Group 4 state playoffs semifinals, falling to top-seeded and eventual champion Northern Highlands, 30-16, Friday, Nov. 15, in Allendale to finish the season.