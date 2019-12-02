Irvington HS football players earn conference honors

By on Comments Off on Irvington HS football players earn conference honors

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

IRVINGTON, NJ — The Irvington High School football team boasted several players who earned Super Football Conference-Freedom White Division honors.

They include:

FIRST TEAM 

OFFENSE

  • Zakee Swann, running back
  • Al-Jay Henderson, running back
  • Zahir Swann, wide receiver
  • Taiyon Battle, athlete
  • Zaire Angoy, lineman
  • Nasir Harrison, lineman

FIRST TEAM 

DEFENSE

  • Mikai Gbayor, linebacker
  • Justin Jenkins, lineman
  • Benjamin Donet, lineman
  • Nasir Clerk, defensive back
  • Zalyn Smith, defensive back
  • Tyrell Edwards, defensive back

SECOND TEAM

OFFENSE

  • Abdul Saludiahia, running back
  • Clerville Renaud, wide receiver
  • Rico Fontan, lineman
  • Sergio Joseph, lineman

SECOND TEAM

DEFENSE

  • Jamal Joseph, linebacker
  • Duah George, lineman
  • Rodlin Poyute, defensive back
  • Justice Calloway, defensive back

HONORABLE MENTION

  • Omar Jackson, defensive back

The Blue Knights, under fourth-year head coach Ashley “Smoke” Pierre, finished with a solid 7-4 record this season, including winning the SFC-Freedom White Division title for the third consecutive season, going undefeated in the division in each of the past three seasons. The fourth-seeded Blue Knights reached North Jersey Section 1, Group 4 state playoffs semifinals, falling to top-seeded and eventual champion Northern Highlands, 30-16, Friday, Nov. 15, in Allendale to finish the season.

 

Irvington HS football players earn conference honors added by on
View all posts by Joe Ragozzino →

COMMENTS