Irvington HS football players earn conference honors

IRVINGTON, NJ — The Irvington High School football team boasted several players who earned Super Football Conference-Freedom White Division honors.
They include:
FIRST TEAM
OFFENSE
- Zakee Swann, running back
- Al-Jay Henderson, running back
- Zahir Swann, wide receiver
- Taiyon Battle, athlete
- Zaire Angoy, lineman
- Nasir Harrison, lineman
FIRST TEAM
DEFENSE
- Mikai Gbayor, linebacker
- Justin Jenkins, lineman
- Benjamin Donet, lineman
- Nasir Clerk, defensive back
- Zalyn Smith, defensive back
- Tyrell Edwards, defensive back
SECOND TEAM
OFFENSE
- Abdul Saludiahia, running back
- Clerville Renaud, wide receiver
- Rico Fontan, lineman
- Sergio Joseph, lineman
SECOND TEAM
DEFENSE
- Jamal Joseph, linebacker
- Duah George, lineman
- Rodlin Poyute, defensive back
- Justice Calloway, defensive back
HONORABLE MENTION
- Omar Jackson, defensive back
The Blue Knights, under fourth-year head coach Ashley “Smoke” Pierre, finished with a solid 7-4 record this season, including winning the SFC-Freedom White Division title for the third consecutive season, going undefeated in the division in each of the past three seasons. The fourth-seeded Blue Knights reached North Jersey Section 1, Group 4 state playoffs semifinals, falling to top-seeded and eventual champion Northern Highlands, 30-16, Friday, Nov. 15, in Allendale to finish the season.
