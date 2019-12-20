Irvington HS boys basketball team seeks another stellar season

Connect on Linked in

IRVINGTON, NJ — The Irvington High School boys basketball team, under sixth-year head coach Elias Brantley, is looking to post another great season.

The Blue Knights return a strong nucleus from last year’s team that finished with a 21-6 record.

The returning seniors are 6-2 forward Shawn Bessellieu, guards Karriem Thomas, Nazamier Brooks, Dezyln Sebastien, Kymani Dunbar and Taiyon Battle, 6-1 forward Kyle Benson and 6-foot forward Moses Pierre. Junior JhaZaire Head is another key returning player.

Other players for Irvington are 6-3 sophomore guard Zaheem Crawford, senior guard Malcaijah Smith and 6-4 senior forward Frederico Fontan.

Last season, Pierre, Dunbar and Thomas earned first team Super Essex Conference-Colonial Division honors.

The Blue Knights have moved up to the SEC-Liberty Division this season. The SEC-Liberty is the conference’s second highest division. Other teams in the division are University, Barringer, Newark Tech, Bloomfield, Central and West Orange.

The Blue Knights were scheduled to host West Orange in the season opener Friday, Dec. 20.

Upcoming games

Dec. 26-27, 30, Hillside Christmas Tournament

Jan. 4, vs. Sinai Christian Academy, at Plainfield, tba

Jan. 5, vs. Wall, at Brookdale Community College, tba

Jan. 7, Bloomfield, 4 p.m.

Jan. 10, at Passaic Valley, 4 p.m.

Jan. 14, at Newark Tech, tba

Photos by Steve Ellmore