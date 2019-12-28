Irvington HS boys indoor track team impresses at SEC Championships

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The Irvington High School boys indoor track and field team finished in third place overall at the Super Essex Conference-American Division Championships at Ocean Breeze Complex in Staten Island, N.Y. on Monday, Dec. 23.

Dwight Henry, a senior, won the 55-meter hurdles and took second place in the 55-meter dash, while senior Jared Manifold took second place in the 400-meter dash to lead the Blue Knights, who had 53.5 points based on the top six finishes in each event.

On the girls’ side, IHS finished in ninth.

SEC-American Division Championships

Boys team scores

1. Seton Hall Prep 63; 2. East Orange Campus 62; 3. Irvington 53.50; 4. Montclair 44; 5. Livingston 26; 5. Columbia 26; 7. West Orange 23; 8. Belleville 8; 9. Bloomfield 2; 10. Barringer 1.5; 11. Millburn 1.

Girls team scores

1. Montclair 82; 2. West Orange 72; 3. Columbia 58; 4. East Orange 28; 5. Livingston 26; 6. Milburn 15; 7. Nutley 14; 8. Bloomfield 9; 9. Irvington 5.

IHS top-six finishes

Boys

55-meter dash: Henry, second place, 6.60. Senior Teon Dundas, eighth place, 7.0.

200-meter dash: Henry, third place, 22.74. Dundas, 10th place, 23.78.

400-meter dash: Manifold, second place, 51.63. Sophomore Cashieve Blair, fourth place, 52.52.

55-meter hurdles: Henry, first place, 7.33. Dundas, fourth place, 8.24. Junior Matthias Litus, eighth place, 11.66.

4×400-meter relay: Third place, 3:35.49.

High jump: Litus, third place, 5-feet-6 inches. Dundas, fifth place, 5-6.

Shot put: Senior Destin Pierre, sixth place, 39-2 ¾.

Girls

55-meter hurdles: Sophomore Nalanie Clement, fourth place, 9.30.

High jump: Senior Neissa Vilius, sixth place, 4-6.

Photos by Felicia Laguerre Owens

To view more photos, go to Facebook.com/IHS.NJ