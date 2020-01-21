Irvington HS boys basketball team improves to 11-1

IRVINGTON, NJ — After losing for the first time this season following an 8-0 start, the Irvington High School boys basketball team bounced back with three straight wins to improve to 11-1 on the season through Jan. 19.

The Blue Knights lost at Newark Tech, 66-60, in overtime Jan. 14. Senior guard Dezlyn Sebastien had 15 points and three rebounds, Nazameir Brooks scored 17 points and senior forward Moses Pierre had 14 points and 14 rebounds. Senior guard Kymani Dunbar contributed nine points, seven rebounds, four assists and six steals, senior guard Karriem Thomas had three points and five assists and senior forward Kyle Benson had two points and three rebounds.

Pierre had a big game with 35 points, 14 rebounds and five steals and Karriem Thomas scored 20 points with three assists and three steals to lead the Blue Knights to a 77-63 win over University Jan. 16.. Brooks also had 10 points, three rebounds and three assists and Kymani Dunbar had eight points, six rebounds, seven assists and four steals.

IHS participated in the Dan Finn Classic at the Jersey City Armory on Jan. 18, rallying past Lincoln of Jersey City, 55-46. Pierre had a game-high 19 points with eight rebounds; Brooks and Dunbar each had 11 points and Thomas had 10.

Pierre had 25 points and 16 rebounds to lead the Blue Knights to a 58-54 win over American History on Jan. 19 at East Orange Campus HS. Thomas had 13 points and Brooks had 10 points.