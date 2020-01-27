Irvington HS boys basketball team enjoys six-game win streak, moves to 14-1

IRVINGTON, NJ — The Irvington High School boys basketball team defeated Newark Central, West Orange and North Star Academy last week to extend its winning streak to six games and improve to 14-1 on the season.

Moses Pierre, a senior forward,, simply was dominant for the Blue Knights in the 83-79 win at Central on Jan. 21, scoring 38 points and grabbing 12 rebounds. Senior guard Karriem Thomas had 24 points and five assists, senior guard Nazameir Brooks had 10 points and senior forward Kyle Benson had eight points and seven rebounds.

Pierre led the way with 21 points and seven rebounds in the 56-45 home win over West Orange on Jan. 23. Senior forward Kymani Dunbar had 10 points, six rebounds, six assists and six steals, Thomas had eight points, senior guard Dezlyn Sebastien had seven points, Benson had six points and four rebounds and Brooks had four points..

The Blue Knights defeated host North Star Academy, 64-58, Jan. 25 in Newark.

Thomas entered the week with 949 career points.

The Blue Knights hoped to receive a high seed in the Essex County Tournament. The ECT seeding meeting was scheduled for Jan. 27 at Caldwell HS.