IHS varsity boys team. Above is the boys team. From left, Ibukun Arotiba, Jaden Boyd, Oladimeji Adebowale, Capt. Ziquan Brown and head coach Myles Hart. IHS varsity girls team. From left, Left to right, Yatabou Njie, Anna Manu, Anna Boakye, Rebeca Nunez, Miriam Simbaina and and head coach coach Myles Hart. IRVINGTON, NJ — The Irvington High School bowling teams made great strides this season under head coach Myles Hart. PHOTOS: Irvington HS bowling teams added by Joe Ragozzino on February 3, 2020View all posts by Joe Ragozzino → COMMENTS
