Irvington HS boys basketball team is No. 2 seed in the ECT

IRVINGTON, NJ — The Irvington High School boys basketball team is enjoying a stellar season.

The Blue Knights were rewarded with the No. 2 seed in the Essex County Tournament. The top seed is Immaculate Conception of Montclair in the 36-team field.

Irvington will host a round of 16 game on Feb. 8 against either No. 18 seed Caldwell, No. 31 Eagle Academy or No. 15 Orange. The quarterfinals will be held Feb. 15 at the higher-seeded sites. The semifinals will be held Feb. 18 at West Orange High School and the final will take place Feb. 22 at WOHS.

The Blue Knights defeated Barringer in consecutive Super Essex Conference-Liberty Division games to extend their winning streak to eight games and improve to 16-1.

Karreim Thomas had 23 points, Moses Pierre posted 13 points, 10 rebounds and four assists, Kyle Benson collected 12 points and 10 rebounds, and Nazameir Brooks had 12 points to lead the Blue Knights to a 65-52 home win over Barringer on Jan. 28.

IHS defeated Barringer, 70-42, Feb. 1.