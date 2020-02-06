Irvington HS holds its annual National Signing Day ceremony

IRVINGTON, NJ — Irvington High School held its annual National Signing Day ceremony on Feb. 5.
The following IHS athletes signed their letters of intent with their respective schools:
Jared Manifold, track — Monroe College
Duah George, football — Contra Costa College
Clerville Renaud, football — Fairleigh Dickinson University
Rodelin Payoute, football — American International College
Justice Calloway, football — Central Connecticut State University
Zahir Swann, football — Central Michigan University
Nasir Clerk, football — East Carolina University
Raymond Simmons, football — East Stroudsburg University
Taiyon Battle, football — Seton Hill University
Jean Kesmer Desinor, boys soccer — New Jersey City University
