Irvington HS holds its annual National Signing Day ceremony

IRVINGTON, NJ — Irvington High School held its annual National Signing Day ceremony on Feb. 5.

The following  IHS athletes signed their letters of intent with their respective schools:

Jared Manifold, track —  Monroe College

Duah George, football —  Contra Costa College

Clerville Renaud, football —  Fairleigh Dickinson University

Rodelin Payoute, football —  American International College

Justice Calloway, football — Central Connecticut State University

Zahir Swann, football —  Central Michigan University

Nasir Clerk, football —  East Carolina University

Raymond Simmons, football — East Stroudsburg University

Taiyon Battle, football — Seton Hill University

Jean Kesmer Desinor, boys soccer — New Jersey City University

Photos by Felicia Laguerre Owens

