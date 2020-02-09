Irvington HS boys track team excels at Ed Grant Last Chance meet

JERSEY CITY, NJ — The Irvington High School boys indoor track and field team gave great performances at the Ed Grant Last Chance meet at the Jersey City Armory on Feb. 7.

Dwight Henry won the boys 55-meter hurdles in 7.54. Teon Dundas took second place in 7.75 and Matthias Litus took the sixth-place medal in 8.15.

Henry also won the 55-meter dash in 6.55. Dundas took third place in 6.81.

In the 400-meter dash, Jared Manifold took second place in 52.85 and Cashieve Blair took the fourth-place medal in 53.71.

Taliyah Hayes had the best performance of the IHS girls team, placing eighth in the 55 hurdles in 9.16.