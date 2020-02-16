Irvington HS boys indoor track and field team finishes second overall at North 2, Group 3 sectional meet

TOMS RIVER, NJ — The Irvington High School boys and girls indoor track and field teams gave good efforts at the North Jersey Section 2, Group 3 state championships on Feb. 14 at the Bennett Center in Toms River.

The boys team finished second overall in the team standings behind Chatham.

Dwight Henry won both the 55-meter dash in 6.58 and the 55-meter hurdles in 7.41. Teon Dundas took second place in the 55-meter dash in 6.7, third place in the 55-meter hurdles in 7.88 and eighth place in the high jump at 5 feet-6 inches.

In the 400-meter dash, Cashieve Blair took third place in 51.92 and Jared Manifold was sixth in 52.41. Manifold was second in the 55 hurdles in 7.79. Matthias Litus was fifth in the high jump at 5-10. Destin Pierre took seventh in the shot put at 41-1 ¼. The 4×400-meter relay team finished second in 3:31.02.

The girls were led by Taliyah Hayes, who took sixth in the 55-meter hurdles in 9.09, while the 4×400 relay took sixth in 4:22.90.