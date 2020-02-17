Irvington HS wrestling team gears up for district tournament

By on Comments Off on Irvington HS wrestling team gears up for district tournament

IHS wrestler Carl Banks recorded his 100th career victory during the Blue Knights’ match against Livingston on Jan. 31.

IRVINGTON, NJ — The Irvington High School wrestling team will gear up for the District 10 tournament at Randolph HS on Feb. 22.

The Blue Knights had a successful dual-meet season under head coach Kyle Steele. They qualified for the North Jersey Section 2, Group 4 state tournament for the first time in recent memory, losing at top-seeded and undefeated North Hunterdon in the quarterfinals on Feb. 10. Edwin Louis had the lone win in the match as he pinned Andrew Franklin in 6:39 in the 220-pound bout.

Irvington HS wrestling team gears up for district tournament added by on
View all posts by Joe Ragozzino →

COMMENTS