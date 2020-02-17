Irvington HS wrestling team gears up for district tournament

IRVINGTON, NJ — The Irvington High School wrestling team will gear up for the District 10 tournament at Randolph HS on Feb. 22.

The Blue Knights had a successful dual-meet season under head coach Kyle Steele. They qualified for the North Jersey Section 2, Group 4 state tournament for the first time in recent memory, losing at top-seeded and undefeated North Hunterdon in the quarterfinals on Feb. 10. Edwin Louis had the lone win in the match as he pinned Andrew Franklin in 6:39 in the 220-pound bout.