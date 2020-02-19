Felician’s Brianna Lee earns fourth CACC Rookie of the Week honor

LODI, NJ — Felician University freshman Briana Lee, a former Irvington High School player, has been selected as the Central Atlantic Collegiate Conference (CACC) Women’s Basketball Rookie of the Week for the period ending Feb. 16, the CACC announced on Feb. 17. Lee has won or shared that award for the fourth time this season.

Lee, a 5-foot-9 guard/forward, earned her latest honor during a 1-1 week for the Golden Falcons. During a 91-70 home victory over Bloomfield College on Feb. 12, she recorded 25 points, 20 rebounds and seven assists. The totals made Lee the first player in Felician’s 24-year history to have two career games with 20 or more rebounds, and the third to turn in a “20-20” game. It was her eight double-double of 2019-20, extending her own school single-season record for freshmen. Additionally, the seven assists were a season high.

Three days later, Lee totaled 11 points, eight rebounds and two blocked shots during a home loss to the nationally-ranked University of the Sciences.

Editor’s note: This article was posted on the Felician athletics web site.