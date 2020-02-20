Irvington HS boys indoor track and field team finishes second overall at Essex County Championships

IRVINGTON, NJ — The Irvington High School boys indoor track and field team finished in second place overall in the boys team standings at the Essex County Individual Championships at the Ocean Breeze Complex in Staten Island on Feb. 19.

The Blue Knights, under head coach Marvin Hawkins, finished with 50 points based on the top-six finishes in each event. Montclair won the boys team title with 65 points.

Dwight Henry, a senior, won both the 55-meter dash in 6.58 and the 55-meter hurdles in 7.47. He also took third place in the 200-meter dash in 22.41.

In the 55-meter dash, senior Jared Manifold took third place in 6.66 and senior Teon Dundas took fourth place in 6.78.

In the 400-meter dash, Manifold took fifth place in 50.69 and sophomore Cashieve Blair was seventh in 51.47.

Manifold took third place in the 55-meter hurdles in 7.76.

The 4×400-meter relay team took third place in 3:30.86.

In the high jump, junior Matthias Litus was seventh at 5 feet-10 inches and Dundas was ninth at 5-7.

On the girls’ side, IHS finished eighth in the girls team standings with 14 points. Montclair won the girls team title with 103 points.

The IHS girls had good showings. Azariah Battle, a sophomore, took second place in the shot put at 32-4.

The 4×400 relay took fourth in 4:23.08. In the 55-meter hurdles, senior Taliyah Hayes took fifth in 9.15 and sophomore Nalanie Clement was seventh in 9.51. Clement took eighth in the 400-meter dash in 1:02.35.