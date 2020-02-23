Irvington HS wrestling team finishes in third place at District 10; advances seven to Region 3

IRVINGTON, NJ — The Irvington High School wrestling team enjoyed a fantastic showing at the District 10 tournament at Randolph on Feb. 22.

The Blue Knights, under head coach Kyle Steele, finished in third place in the team standings.

Edwin Louis and Justin Evans won the 220- and 285-pound heavyweight titles, respectively, to lead Irvington.

Zalyn Smith finished runner-up at 145, while Zaire Younger, Carl Banks, Anthony Ellis and Lensley Therlonge each took third place in their respective weight classes.

The seven IHS wrestlers will advance to the Region 3 tournament at West Orange HS, beginning Feb. 26 and continuing Feb. 28-29. The regions consist of the top three finishers in each weight class from the districts. Region 3 consists of districts 9, 10, 11 and 12.

Malachi Purkett finished fourth at 126 for the Blue Knights.

District 10

At Randolph

Team scores: Hanover Park 168; Verona 160; Irvington 140; Belleville 125.5; Lyndhurst/North Arlington 83; Randolph 70.5; Columbia 57; Cliffside Park 55; Hoboken 14.

IHS results

Finals

145: David Guerra, Belleville, pinned Smith, 2:51.

220: Louis decisioned Maximus Moore, Columbia, 3-2.

285: Evans major decisioned David Peterkin, Belleville, 3-1 overtime.

Third-place consolations

113: Younger pinned Malvin Gavarrete, Belleville, 5:03.

126: Dominic Mancini, Hanover Park, pinned Purkett, 4:54.

138: Banks pinned Jimmy Cicchetti, Belleville, 1:21.

170: Ellis pinned Daniel Kelly, Randolph, 3:23.

195: Therlonge pinned Rocco Riccardi, Hoboken, 2:46.