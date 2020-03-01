Irvington HS wrestlers Justin Evans and Carl Banks advance to NJSIAA tournament in Atlantic City

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The Irvington High School wrestling program has enjoyed tremendous strides under the guidance of head coach Kyle Steele, who is an IHS alumnus, Class of 1996.

The Blue Knights made quite an impression airt the Region 3 tournament at West Orange High School on Feb. 26, 28-29. The team boasted eight wrestlers at the region tournament. When the tournament ended, the Blue Knights had two wrestlers punch their ticket to Atlantic City.

Justin Evans, a sophomore, finished runner-up in the 285-pound heavyweight class and senior Carl Banks, a senior who recorded his 100th career win earlier this season, finished in third place at the 138-pound class to earn berths in the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association tournament at Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City on March 5-7. The top four finishers in each weight class earned berths in the NJSIAA tournament.

After receiving a bye in the pre-quarterfinals, Evans won in the quarterfinals and semifinals before dropping a tough 3-1 decision to Tyler McCatharn of Warren Hills in the final.

After losing in the semifinals, Banks won in the consolation semifinals to clinch an NJSIAA tournament berth and advance to the third-place bout where he posted a 3-2 decision over Damian Weaver of Lyndhurst/North Arlington.

Zalyn Smith, a senior, and junior Edwin Louis finished in sixth place at 145 and 220, respectively, for the Blue Knights. Smith and Louis were one win away from earning a trip to Atlantic City, but lost in the consolation semifinals. Louis dropped a tough 6-5 decision to Nutley’s Nicolas Powelka in the consolation semifinals.

Sophomores Zaire Younger, Anthony Ellis, Isaiah Augustin and Lensley Therlonge were the other IHS wrestlers in the region tournament, which consisted of the top three finishers in each weight class in districts 9, 10, 11 and 12. IHS competed in District 10 in Randolph where they finished in third place. It is believed to be the most region qualifiers for IHS in program history.

The Blue Knights had a solid 15-11 dual-meet season, including qualifying for the North Jersey Section 2, Group 4 tournament in which they lost in the quarterfinals to eventual champion North Hunterdon, which went on to win the Group 3 state title.

Region 3, at West Orange HS

Feb. 26

Pre-quarterfinals

113-pound weight class: Gregory Slivka, Warren Hills, pinned Zaire Younger, Irvington, 1:17.

138: Carl Banks, Irvington, pinned Gabriel Costa, East Side, :18.

145: Zalyn Smith, Irvington, decisioned Cameron Vazquez, Mendham, 11-5.

170: Aidan Watson, Morristown, pinned Anthony Ellis, Irvington, :31.

182: Tyson Carroll, Columbia, pinned Isaiah Augustin, Irvington, 5:04.

195: John Casale, Caldwell, pinned Lensley Therlonge, Irvington, 2:56.

Feb. 28

Quarterfinals

138: Carl Banks, Irvington, decisioned Justin Hyde, Mendham, 6-2.

145: Jacob Gonzalez, Nutley, technical fall Zalyn Smith, Irvington, 18-3, 4:36.

220: Ben Rivera, Caldwell, decisioned Edwin Louis, Irvington, 2-0.

285: Justin Evans, Irvington, decisioned Kevin Ramos, West Morris, 4-3, ultimate tiebreaker.

Feb. 29

Semifinals

138: Joshua Palacio, North Bergen, decisioned Carl Banks, Irvington, 2-0.

285: Justin Evans, Irvington, pinned Cody Motto, Hackensack, 3:44.

Consolation quarterfinals

145: Zalyn Smith, Irvington, decisioned Jason Hill, Whippany Park, 7-5.

220: Edwin Louis, Irvington, decisioned Amadu Kamara, West Orange, 9-4.

Consolation semifinals

138: Carl Banks, Irvington, decisioned Dom Merola, Hanover Park, 8-3.

145: David Guerra, Belleville, pinned Zalyn Smith, Irvington, 5:52.

220: Nicolas Polewka, Nutley, decisioned Edwin Louis, Irvington, 6-5.

Fifth-place

145: D’Isaiah Larrea, Bloomfield, pinned Zalyn Smith, Irvington, 5:18.

220: Ben Rivera, Caldwell, decisioned Edwin Louis, Irvington, 3-1.

Third-place

138: Carl Banks, Irvington, decisioned Damian Weaver, Lyndhurst/North Arlington, 3-2.

Finals

285: Tyler McCatharn, Warren Hills, decisioned Justin Evans, Irvington, 3-1.