Irvington HS boys basketball team tops Orange HS in North 2, Group 3 first round

IRVINGTON, NJ — The second-seeded Irvington High School boys basketball team defeated 15th-seeded Orange High School, 79-75, in the first round of the North Jersey Section 2, Group 3 tournament on March 2 at IHS.

Senior guard Karriem Thomas had 23 points and four rebounds, senior forward Moses Pierre scored 21 points and grabbed 15 rebounds, senior guard Kymani Dunbar had 14 points, five rebounds and five assists and senior Dezlyn Sebastien scored 11 points with three assists and three steals to lead the Blue Knights, who improved to 24-3. Senior guard Nazameir Brooks also had six points, four rebounds and six assists and senior forward Kyle Benson had four points and eight rebounds.

Orange enjoyed a fine season and finished with a 16-10 record.

IHS led 41-24 before the Tornadoes stormed back in the fourth quarter, outscoring Irvington 31-21.

The game was a rematch of the Essex County Tournament on Feb. 7, won by Irvington, 77-60.

The Blue Knights were scheduled to host No. 10 seed Chatham in the quarterfinals on March 4. The winner will face either No. 3 seed Summit or No. 11 seed Payne Tech in the semifinals on March 6. The final is March 9.

Pierre had 25 points and Dunbar had 20 points in the 73-55 win over North Brunswick in the regular-season finale on Feb. 27 at North Brunswick. Sebastien had eight points, Thomas had four points and senior guard Malcaijah Smith and junior guard Jhazaire Head each had two points.

The Tornadoes defeated Scotch Plains-Fanwood, 63-56, Feb. 25 at home in the final regular-season game.