Irvington HS’ Dwight Henry excels at indoor track and field Meet of Champions

IRVINGTON, NJ — Irvington High School senior Dwight Henry posted a great showing at the state indoor track and field Meet of Champions at the Ocean Breeze Complex in Staten Island, N.Y. on March 8.

In his only event of the meet, Henry took second place in the preliminaries of the 55-meter hurdles in 7.34, behind Columbia High Schoo’s Terrell Williams, who won in 7.45, in a field of 27 runners. Then in the finals of eight runners, Henry took second place in 7.34, behind Egg Harbor’s Anthony Vazquez, who won in 7.31. Williams false-started in the finals.

The meet consisted of the top three finishers, plus 12 wild-card berths, in each event from the six Group meets. Henry won the hurdles at the Group 3 meet on Feb. 29 at the Bennett Complex in Toms River with a time of 7.27, breaking a 40-meet record.