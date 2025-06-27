Adon Shuler Youth Football Camp is a big success in Irvington

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

IRVINGTON, NJ — The Irvington High School football program has produced countless great players who have gone on to play collegiately, including some on the major Division 1 level. A few have even made it to the NFL.

IHS alum Adon Shuler, a current starting safety at the University of Notre Dame, came back to Irvington on Saturday, June 21, to direct a one-day football camp.

Under sunny skies, the camp had a great turnout, with hundreds of young players from grades K-12 in attendance. The campers wore camp shirts as they learned the fundamentals of the sport with guidance from some of Shuler’s current Notre Dame teammates and former IHS players, as well as the IHS Blue Knights coaching staff.

Shuler, a high school All-American, helped the Notre Dame Fighting Irish reach the College Football Playoff national championship game in January. The 2023 IHS graduate will enter his redshirt sophomore season this fall.

Photos by Joe Ragozzino