Al-Jay Henderson and Kyle Louis are on the Players of the Year Watch list

EAST ORANGE/IRVINGTON, NJ — University of Buffalo running back Al-Jay Henderson and University of Pittsburgh linebacker Kyle Louis are among the 46 players on the Walter Camp Preseason Players of the Year Watch list for college football.

Louis, a 2022 East Orange Campus High School graduate, had a strong 2024 season for the Pitt Panthers. The 6-foot-1, 220-pound linebacker was named a first team All-American by The Sports News, becoming Pitt’s first sophomore defensive player to earn that statute from an NCAA-recognized selector since the legendary Hugh Green in 1978. Also, Louis earned second-team All-American honors from the Associated Press, CBS Sports, Phil Steele and The Athletic.

Louis ranked fifth in the Atlantic Coast Conference in total tackles (100), fourth in tackles for loss (15.5) and third in interceptions (four). He also had seven sacks, three pass breakups, nine QB hurries and a forced fumble.

Louis was elected first team All–ACC, receiving the highest amount of voting points of any linebacker and finished third in ACC Defensive Player of the Year balloting, the only non-senior among the top-five vote-getters.

Louis was a key player for the EOCHS Jaguars team that finished 13-0 as sectional and regional state champions.

Henderson, an Irvington High School graduate who previously attended Columbia High School in Maplewood, had a strong junior season last year for the Buffalo Bulls. The 6-0, 216-pound running back appeared in all 13 games with 11 starts, leading the Bulls with 1,078 rushing yards while scoring nine touchdowns. He was second in the Mid-American Conference in rushing at 82.9 yards per game and named All-MAC third team. He also had 19 receptions for 243 yards and a touchdown.

The 2025 Walter Camp Player of Year watch list will be narrowed to 10 semifinalists in early November and three finalists will be announced in early December.

