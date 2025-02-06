East Orange Campus HS boys hoops tops Irvington in the Essex County Tournament

EAST ORANGE/IRVINGTON, NJ — Senior guard Ryan English scored 20 points and sophomore guard Elijah Caldwell had 10 points to lead the sixth-seeded East Orange Campus High School boys basketball team to a 53-48 comeback win over Irvington High School in the first round of the Essex County Tournament on Saturday, Feb. 1, at EOCHS.

Junior guard Tayshon Brown had eight points and senior guard/forward Carlyle Adams had seven points and seven rebounds for the Jaguars, who improved to 9-9 overall on the season.

For the IHS Blue Knights, junior guard Jazmir Taylor had 16 points, sophomore guard/forward Penosky Pierre had 14 and junior guard Jayden Bermudez had 11. IHS moved to 11-8 overall on the season.

The EOCHS Jaguars outscored the IHS Blue Knights, 18-11, in the fourth quarter to erase a 37-35 deficit.

The Jaguars will visit No. 3 seed Payne Tech in the ECT quarterfinals on Saturday, Feb. 8, in Newark. The winner of EOCHS and Payne Tech will face the winner between No. 10 seed Montclair and No. 2 seed Arts in the semifinals on Saturday, Feb. 15, at West Orange High School.

The Jaguars are looking to avenge an overtime loss to Payne Tech from Tuesday, Jan. 28.

The Jaguars defeated the Blue Knights, 75-49, on Saturday, Jan. 25, in a Super Essex Conference crossover divisional game at EOCHS.

The Blue Knights defeated No. 22 seed Newark Central, 87-58, in the ECT preliminary round on Thursday, Jan. 30, at home. Taylor had 26 points, five assists and three steals; Bermudez had 20 points, eight assists and four steals; junior guard Toby Lewis had 11 points, two rebounds and two steals; senior forward/center Jordan Ogbewele posted six points, eight rebounds and three steals; junior guard/forward Amari Harper notched six points, five rebounds, three steals and two assists; and Marcus Vital had six points to lead the Blue Knights. Senior Cedric Raymond had four points and two rebounds and sophomore guard/forward Aaron Clarke also had three points for IHS, which snapped a four-game losing streak.

Earlier in the week, Taylor scored 41 points, but the Blue Knights lost to Caldwell, 68-64, in overtime on Tuesday, Jan. 28, in a SEC-Colonial Division game at home. Bermudez had 11 points, Raymond had five, Ogbewele had four and freshman Christian St. Claire had three.

The Jaguars lost to Payne Tech, 61-58, in overtime on Tuesday, Jan. 28, in an SEC-American Division game. Sophomore guard James Roberts had 17 points, 13 rebounds and four assists; Adams had 13 points, eight rebounds and three blocked shots; English had 11 points, three rebounds and three assists; and junior guard Bashir Lucas had 10 points and four steals. EOCHS outscored Payne Tech, 15-8, in the fourth quarter to tie it 56-56 and forced overtime.

Photo by Steve Ellmore