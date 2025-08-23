Former Irvington HS football player Adon Shuler to hold Book Bag Drive at IHS

IRVINGTON, NJ — The Adon Shuler Foundation will have its inaugural Book Bag Drive on Thursday, Aug. 28, at Irvington High School at 4:30 p.m.

Shuler, a 2023 IHS graduate who was a high school All-American, is a sophomore safety/captain for the University of Notre Dame football team. He was a key player for Notre Dame last season, when the Fighting Irish reached the national championship game, falling to Ohio State. Notre Dame is ranked No. 5 in the Coaches’ Poll and No. 6 in the Association Press poll. They will begn the season on Sunday, Aug. 31, at the University of Miami, ranked No. 10 in both polls, at 7:30 p.m. on ABC TV.

Photo Courtesy of Don Shuler