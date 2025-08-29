FOOTBALL PREVIEW: Irvington HS likes its chances for continued success

IRVINGTON, NJ — The Irvington High School football team may still be young, but head coach Marco Soto feels his squad can rise to the challenge this season.

The Blue Knights have a strong returning core from last season, when they qualified for the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s North Jersey, Section 2, Group 5 state sectional playoffs and finished 4-4.

Things haven’t been easy for the team. This summer, they tragically lost one of their players to a fatal shooting, not to mention that they had to bus to preseason practice to Union Avenue Field in Irvington every day, while IHS’ Matthews Field was undergoing renovations to replace the old turf with new turf.

In addition, the Blue Knights will have to replace a talented linebacker in Jachai Littlejohn, who is continuing his career at East Stroudsburg University (Pa.). Littlejohn earned first-team All-Group 5 state honors after posting more than 90 tackles last year.

However, Soto is confident the Blue Knights will remain in good shape.

“You would think, when you lose a kid like Littlejohn, you’re going to take a couple of steps back. (But) I really don’t think we are. I think we’ll be fine,” said Soto, entering his second year at the helm.

The new turf at Matthews Field is completely installed. The Blue Knights were thrilled to be back there on Aug. 19.

A strong candidate to replace Littlejohn is junior linebacker Donte Shuler (6-foot, 205 pounds), who is back with the team after spending last year at Paramus Catholic. Shuler, who attended IHS in his freshman year, is the brother of IHS alumnus and current University of Notre Dame sophomore safety/captain Adon Shuler.

Offensively, junior quarterback Jamir Howell is also back and gained valuable experience, though there are other candidates to fill that role. Howell, though, will see time on the field in some capacity.

The Blue Knights’ ground game is expected to lead the way offensively with two returning senior running backs in Jayden Herron (5-8, 180) and Najohn Eley (5-10, 185).

The offensive line will be anchored by junior left tackle Chuck Ebiem, who is massive at 6-9, 275, and junior right right tackle Prince Anziawor (6-0, 260), both returners.

On defense, the Blue Knights have other returning players who will expect to be strong contributors. They include sophomore cornerback Jayden Pierre Saint (5-11, 160), sophomore ends Malachi Mills (6-0, 190) and Khyan Brydie (6-0, 170) and senior linebacker Wisdom Ojugo (5-10, 180). Brydie is a converted linebacker.

Soto made sure to make his schedule very competitive. That’s why he scheduled tough non-divisional opponents, such as Ramapo and Seton Hall Prep. Ramapo is the two-time reigning North 1, Group 4 sectional champion.

“We have our work cut out for us. But let’s see what we got,” Soto said. “I like my chances, nothing against those teams. It’s time to see what we got. I know what I got. Let’s see.”

Soto is confident his team can achieve another fine season, continuing the program’s run of success.

“Although we’re still young, it’s time to go,” Soto said. “The majority of my team got experience from last year, so the expectations are high around here. We made it to the state playoffs last year. Every team’s goal is to win a state championship. I think that’s a realistic goal for us. It’s going to take for us to work hard. Nothing is given to you.”

Notes – Adon Shuler hosted a youth football camp at IHS on June 21. Less than a week later, the Blue Knights were devastated to learn that IHS senior linebacker Ziyad Cook was shot and killed. Soto said Cook had a bright future. Cook was making a strong impression during offseason workouts, said the coach.

The Blue Knights have dedicated their season in Cook’s honor.

“He is greatly missed,” Soto said. “The guys are playing with heavy hearts. We’re dedicating our season to Ziyad.”

The team will have a special ceremony in honor of Cook for their home opener on Sept 12 against West Orange.

The Blue Knights have been one of the top public-school programs in the state since 2016, when Ashley “Smoke” Pierre was the head coach before stepping down after the 2023 season. Pierre guided the Blue Knights to their first state sectional title in 2021. They went on to cap the season with the North, Group 4 state regional championship. Soto succeeded Pierre. Irvington also was a state contender when Darnell Grant was the head coach from 2002-2009. Grant is the current West Orange head coach.

Schedule

Aug. 29: at Ramapo, 6:30 p.m.

Sept. 5: at Orange, 7 p.m.

Sept. 12: vs. West Orange, 7 p.m.

Sept. 19: at Bayonne, 7 p.m.

Sept. 27: vs. Columbia, 1 p.m.

Oct. 4: vs. Livingston, 1 p.m.

Oct. 10: at Passaic County Tech, 6 p.m.

Oct. 17: vs. Union City, 7 p.m.

Oct. 25: at Seton Hall Prep, 1 p.m.

Photo Courtesy of Felicia Laguerre Owens