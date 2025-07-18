Irvington Knights Elite youth track and field team wins team title at AAU Club National Championships

IRVINGTON, NJ — The Irvington Knights Elite youth track and field team, under head coach Eddie Greene, enjoyed an impressive showing at the AAU National Club Championships in Jacksonville, Fla., on July 12. The team won the 14-year-old boys team title with 77 points.

The boys also won the 4×100-meter relay in a time of 46.36 seconds. The runners are Mayon Armwood, Najee Sebico, Berlen Jean-Mary and Khaliq Zahir.

The following are other medal winners:

Elijah Jackson, age 14, second place in the shot put, fourth place in the discus.

Mike Leconte, age 13, second place in the shot put and seventh in the discus.

Sebico, age 14, third place in the 200-meter hurdles and sixth in the 100-meter hurdles.

Bastian Lucien, age 13, second place in the triple jump and long jump, and fourth place in the high jump.

Huggins Louissaint, age 13, fifth place in the triple jump and eighth in the 200-meter hurdles.

Ryshon Hill, age 14, second place in the 3,000-meter race walk.

Khaliq Zahir, age 14, sixth place in the 200-meter hurdles.

The boys also placed second in the 4×800-meter relay and took third place in the 4×400-meter relay. The B team took sixth place in the 4×100-meter relay.

Photo Courtesy of Irvington Elite track head coach Eddie Greene



