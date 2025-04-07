Irvington HS 1975 gridiron squad provides financial donations for IHS football team’s summer 7-on-7 uniforms

IRVINGTON, NJ — Many high school football teams are busy during the summer months, attending various 7-on-7 tournaments and team camps.

The Irvington High School football team, with second-year head coach Marco Soto, is looking to attend 7-on-7 tournaments this summer for the first time. But they needed the appropriate uniforms.

Thanks to the Irvington Varsity Club, the Blue Knights will get their wish.

The Irvington Varsity Club, which has supported IHS Athletics for many years, has raised money to fund the uniforms.

Several weeks ago, Mike Cohen, of the Irvington Varsity Club, was discussing with Soto about several projects that they were planning. Soto brought up the fact that the Blue Knights were planning on taking part in 7-on-7 summer tournaments. Soto told Cohen that the team needed uniforms for approximately 30 players.

Cohen didn’t hesitate in trying to help the team.

“I took this need as a challenge, as both of us did not and would not let our guys go in without proper uniforms, as other teams would,” Cohen said. “As I was thinking about how to acquire funding, I thought of the 1975 football team that was just inducted into the Irvington Athletic Hall of Fame. Knowing these guys well and many telling how grateful they were for being remembered and honored by being inducted, I knew they would be committed to helping.”

Cohen contacted John Schmidt, a member of the 1975 team and an organizer for keeping the team together after all these years. Schmidt sent out the request and donations started coming in, said Cohen.

“Between the team and myself, we were able to come up with the total funding for the uniforms,” Cohen said.

Soto was grateful for the generous efforts. He sent a typed letter to the members of the 1975 team, thanking them for their donations.

In the letter, Soto wrote, “On behalf of the entire Irvington Blue Knights Football Team, I wanted to extend our heartfelt thanks for the generous donation of our new 7v7 football uniforms.

“The quality and design of the uniforms have not only boosted our team’s morale, but also enhanced our pride in representing Irvington High School. We are excited as this will be our first appearance at a 7v7 representing Irvington High School.

“Your support means a great deal to us. We truly appreciate your commitment to our team and community.”

Soto ended the letter by inviting the club members to their first home game against West Orange High school on Sept. 12.

The Blue Knights are looking to participate in the third annual Zone6ix 7v7 tournament, June 28-29, at Votee Park in Teaneck.

The 1975 IHS football team qualified for the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s state sectional playoffs. In fact, it was just the second year of the NJSIAA’s state sectional playoffs. The team was inducted into the IHS Athletic Hall of Fame last spring.