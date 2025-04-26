Irvington HS alum Mikai Gbayor joins UNC football, Bill Belichick

IRVINGTON, NJ — Irvington High School alumnus Mikai Gbayor spent the past four years at the University of Nebraska as a football player.

At the end of this past season, Gbayor, a linebacker, decided to enter his name in the transfer portal. Gbayor eventually announced his decision to transfer to the University of Missouri.

But last week, Gbayor flipped his decision. He announced he will now play for the University of North Carolina in Chapel Hill.

The big news is that Gbayor will be playing for one of the greatest coaches in football history.

UNC is coached by Bill Belichick, the six-time Super Bowl champion head coach. Belichick was named the new Tar Heels head coach at the end of last season after being away from coaching for one year.

Belichick was the head coach of the New England Patriots, leading them to nine Super Bowl appearances and a record-six titles in 24 seasons from 2000 to 2023. He won all those Super Bowl crowns with legendary quarterback Tom Brady leading the way.

Gbayor, a 2021 IHS graduate, was one of the top players in New Jersey as a senior. He signed with Nebraska, and redshirted his first two years before playing in the 2023 and 2024 seasons.

Incidentally, Gbayor played with 2022 IHS graduate Justin Evans at Nebraska. Evans is a starting offensive lineman with Nebraska and will be a senior in the fall.

This past fall, the 6-foot-2, 230-pound Gbayor had 49 tackles, two fumble recoveries and one sack.

Photo Courtesy of Mikai Gbayor