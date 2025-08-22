Irvington HS and Orange HS football teams gear up for their first games

By on Comments Off on Irvington HS and Orange HS football teams gear up for their first games

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

IRVINGTON/ORANGE, NJ — The Irvington High School and Orange High School football teams will kick off their regular seasons.

The OHS Tornadoes, under first-year head coach Akil Boucaud, will host Voorhees on Thursday, Aug. 28, at 6 p.m., while the IHS Blue Knights will visit Ramapo in Franklin Lakes on Friday, Aug. 29.

Boucaud, a 2001 OHS graduate who also is the OHS track and field head coach, was officially named as head coach on July 30.

Irvington, under second-year head coach Marco Soto, is looking to improve on a 4-4 record last season. The fifth-seeded Blue Knights lost a heartbreaking 34-33 overtime decision at fourth-seeded Bridgewater-Raritan in the first round of the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s North Jersey, Section 2, Group 5 state sectional playoffs to end the season.

Orange also is looking at a bounceback year, after going 2-7 in 2024.

Irvington will visit Orange on Friday, September 5, at 7 p.m. at Bell Stadium.

East Orange Campus High School will kick off the season Sept. 5 at Livingston at 7 p.m. EOCHS last season won the NJSIAA’s North Jersey, Section 1, Group 5 state sectional championship, winning at West Orange, 13-7, in the final. The Jaguars finished with a 10-3 record.

Photos by Joe Ragozzino

Photo caption: A new turf surface at Irvington High School’s Ralph C. Steele Sports Complex/Matthews Field was installed recently, replacing the old turf that has been in existence for more than 10 years. Previously, Matthews Field was a grass field.

  ,

Irvington HS and Orange HS football teams gear up for their first games added by on
View all posts by Joe Ragozzino →