Irvington HS and Orange HS football teams gear up for their first games

IRVINGTON/ORANGE, NJ — The Irvington High School and Orange High School football teams will kick off their regular seasons.

The OHS Tornadoes, under first-year head coach Akil Boucaud, will host Voorhees on Thursday, Aug. 28, at 6 p.m., while the IHS Blue Knights will visit Ramapo in Franklin Lakes on Friday, Aug. 29.

Boucaud, a 2001 OHS graduate who also is the OHS track and field head coach, was officially named as head coach on July 30.

Irvington, under second-year head coach Marco Soto, is looking to improve on a 4-4 record last season. The fifth-seeded Blue Knights lost a heartbreaking 34-33 overtime decision at fourth-seeded Bridgewater-Raritan in the first round of the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s North Jersey, Section 2, Group 5 state sectional playoffs to end the season.

Orange also is looking at a bounceback year, after going 2-7 in 2024.

Irvington will visit Orange on Friday, September 5, at 7 p.m. at Bell Stadium.

East Orange Campus High School will kick off the season Sept. 5 at Livingston at 7 p.m. EOCHS last season won the NJSIAA’s North Jersey, Section 1, Group 5 state sectional championship, winning at West Orange, 13-7, in the final. The Jaguars finished with a 10-3 record.

Photos by Joe Ragozzino

Photo caption: A new turf surface at Irvington High School’s Ralph C. Steele Sports Complex/Matthews Field was installed recently, replacing the old turf that has been in existence for more than 10 years. Previously, Matthews Field was a grass field.