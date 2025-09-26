Irvington HS Blue Knights football team defeats Bayonne

IRVINGTON/BAYONNE, NJ — Sophomore quarterback Justin Spellman passed for 257 yards and three touchdowns to lead the Irvington High School football team to a 44-20 win over Bayonne HS in a Super Football Conference–Freedom White Division game on Friday night, Sept. 19, at Bayonne.

The Blue Knights improved to 2-2 overall and 2-0 in the division, while Bayonne fell to 1-3 and 0-2 in the division.

Senior running back Jayden Herron ran for 47 yards and a TD on 10 carries, and Spellman added 20 rushing yards and a score on five carries.

Spellman threw TD passes to Herron, senior wide receiver Jazai Reid and junior WR Jamir Howell.

Reid had three catches for 85 yards, Herron had three catches for 38 yards and Howell had three catches for 32 yards.

Shamyr Lyons had two catches for 46 yards and fellow sophomore WR Elliot Yirenkyi had four catches for 44 yards. Senior RB Najohn Ely also had seven carries for 16 yards and one catch for 12 yards.

The Blue Knights will host Columbia HS on Saturday, Sept. 27, at 1 p.m. in a divisional game. Columbia, under head coach and 2003 IHS graduate Lys Rubens Blanc, moved to 2-1 after losing at Passaic County Tech 41-7 on Friday, Sept. 19, in Wayne.

Irvington results and schedule

Aug. 29: loss, at Ramapo 35-0.

Sept. 5: win, at Orange 55-0.

Sept. 12: loss, vs. West Orange 20-19 (OT).

Sept. 19: win, at Bayonne 44-20.

Sept. 27: vs. Columbia, 1 p.m.

Oct. 4: vs. Livingston, 1 p.m.

Oct. 10: at Passaic County Tech, 6 p.m.

Oct. 17: vs. Union City, 7 p.m.

Oct. 25: at Seton Hall Prep, 1 p.m.

