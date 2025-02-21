Irvington HS boys basketball team posts victories, improves to 14-10

IRVINGTON, NJ — The Irvington High School boys basketball team defeated North Star Academy and College Achieve Paterson in consecutive games to improve to 14-10 on the season.

Junior guard Jazmir Taylor scored 26 points to lead Irvington HIgh School boys basketball team past North Star Academy, 66-40, on Thursday, Feb. 14, at North Star in Newark in a Super Essex Conference–Colonial Division game. Junior guard Jayden Bermudez had 10 points and six assists, junior guard Toby Lewis had nine points, junior guard/forward Amari Harper had six points and four rebounds; freshman Joshua Anderson had six points, freshman Christian Sylvain had four points, and senior Cedric Raymond added two points and nine rebounds. The Blue Knights snapped a two-game losing streak.

Taylor scored 16 points with four steals, two assists, one rebound and one blocked shot in the 55-27 road win over College Achieve Paterson on Saturday, Feb. 15.

Bermudez had 12 points, five rebounds, five assists and two steals; Raymond had nine points, six rebounds and five steals; Harper had eight points, three rebounds, three assists and two steals; Penosky Pierre had five points, four rebounds, one assist and one steal; senior forward/center Jordan Ogbewele had one point, 11 rebounds, two steals, one assist and one blocked shot; and senior forward/center Marcus Vital had two points.

The Blue Knights were scheduled to visit Montclair in the final regular-season game on Tuesday, Feb. 18. Irvington will gear up for the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s North Jersey, Section 2, Group 4 state tournament that begins Thursday, Feb. 27.