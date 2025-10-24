Irvington HS boys cross-country team excels at Super Essex Conference Championships

IRVINGTON/CEDAR GROVE, NJ — The Irvington High School boys cross-country team finished in second place, behind West Essex, at the Super Essex Conference-Liberty Division Championships on Tuesday, Oct 14, at Cedar Grove Park.

Sophomore Erick Dickerson was ninth in 19:19.22, sophomore Jacob Fauseun was 11th in 19:42.35 and freshman Berlan Jean-Donago was 14th in 20:02.37 to lead the IHS Blue Knights.

On the girls’ side, IHS senior Sharifa Trocard took fifth place in the SEC—Liberty Division race in 22:36.05 to lead IHS.

Photos Courtesy of Irvington HS assistant cross-country coach Barnes Reid

About the Author Joe Ragozzino Editor View All Posts

What do you feel about this? 0% Love 0% Funny 0% Wow 0% Sad 0% Angry