October 24, 2025

Author's Other Posts

East Orange Campus HS cross-country runner Ian Desir wins at Super Essex Conference Championships CROSS-EO-Desir1WEB

East Orange Campus HS cross-country runner Ian Desir wins at Super Essex Conference Championships

October 22, 2025
Glen Ridge HS cross-country runner Adelaide Fuller repeats as Super Essex Conference champion CROSS-GR FullerWEB

Glen Ridge HS cross-country runner Adelaide Fuller repeats as Super Essex Conference champion

October 22, 2025
West Orange HS girls soccer team tops Glen Ridge to advance to Essex County Tournament quarterfinals LOGO-WO

West Orange HS girls soccer team tops Glen Ridge to advance to Essex County Tournament quarterfinals

October 22, 2025
Irvington’s Adon Shuler’s big defensive play leads Notre Dame football over USC FOOT-IHS Shuler

Irvington’s Adon Shuler’s big defensive play leads Notre Dame football over USC

October 22, 2025

Related Stories

FOOT-IHS Shuler

Irvington’s Adon Shuler’s big defensive play leads Notre Dame football over USC

Joe Ragozzino October 22, 2025 11
FOOT-IHS 75 Captains

Remembering the 1975 Irvington HS football team’s great year

Joe Ragozzino October 16, 2025 213
CROSS-IHS 10.04

Irvington HS cross-country runners impress at invitational

Editor October 8, 2025 122
FOOT-IHSvLHS52-C

Irvington HS football team seeks to bounce back

Joe Ragozzino October 9, 2025 118
FOOT-CHSvIRV59-C

Irvington HS football team defeats Columbia

Joe Ragozzino October 1, 2025 143
FOOT-IHSvWO8

Irvington HS Blue Knights football team defeats Bayonne

Joe Ragozzino September 25, 2025 167

LOCAL SPORTS

Irvington HS boys cross-country team excels at Super Essex Conference Championships CROSS-IHS SEC1 1

Irvington HS boys cross-country team excels at Super Essex Conference Championships

October 22, 2025
East Orange Campus HS cross-country runner Ian Desir wins at Super Essex Conference Championships CROSS-EO-Desir1WEB 2

East Orange Campus HS cross-country runner Ian Desir wins at Super Essex Conference Championships

October 22, 2025
Glen Ridge HS cross-country runner Adelaide Fuller repeats as Super Essex Conference champion CROSS-GR FullerWEB 3

Glen Ridge HS cross-country runner Adelaide Fuller repeats as Super Essex Conference champion

October 22, 2025
West Orange HS girls soccer team tops Glen Ridge to advance to Essex County Tournament quarterfinals LOGO-WO 4

West Orange HS girls soccer team tops Glen Ridge to advance to Essex County Tournament quarterfinals

October 22, 2025

You may have missed

CROSS-IHS SEC1

Irvington HS boys cross-country team excels at Super Essex Conference Championships

Joe Ragozzino October 22, 2025 1
CROSS-EO-Desir1WEB

East Orange Campus HS cross-country runner Ian Desir wins at Super Essex Conference Championships

Joe Ragozzino October 22, 2025 9
CROSS-GR FullerWEB

Glen Ridge HS cross-country runner Adelaide Fuller repeats as Super Essex Conference champion

Joe Ragozzino October 22, 2025 10
LOGO-WO

West Orange HS girls soccer team tops Glen Ridge to advance to Essex County Tournament quarterfinals

Joe Ragozzino October 22, 2025 10