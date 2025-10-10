October 10, 2025

Author's Other Posts

Golda Och Academy runners give good effort in Super Essex Conference week No. 3 CROSS-GOA 09.30 1

Golda Och Academy runners give good effort in Super Essex Conference week No. 3

October 8, 2025
Nia Fellowship Baptist Church aims to become a beacon of light WO-Nia Fellowship4WEB

Nia Fellowship Baptist Church aims to become a beacon of light

October 8, 2025
St. Peter’s School opens for the year in Belleville BEL-Peter School5-C

St. Peter’s School opens for the year in Belleville

October 1, 2025
West Orange HS boys soccer coach Doug Nevins gains 400th career victory B-SOCCER-WO Nevins1

West Orange HS boys soccer coach Doug Nevins gains 400th career victory

October 1, 2025

Related Stories

FOOT-IHSvLHS52-C

Irvington HS football team seeks to bounce back

Joe Ragozzino October 9, 2025 8
FOOT-CHSvIRV59-C

Irvington HS football team defeats Columbia

Joe Ragozzino October 1, 2025 67
FOOT-IHSvWO8

Irvington HS Blue Knights football team defeats Bayonne

Joe Ragozzino September 25, 2025 108
FOOT-IHSvWO14

Irvington HS football team battles hard vs. West Orange, honors late teammate Ziyad Cook

Joe Ragozzino September 18, 2025 230
LOGO-IRV-Blue-Knights

Irvington HS football team downs Orange HS

Joe Ragozzino September 9, 2025 161
TRACK-IHS-Trocard1

Irvington HS cross-country teams seek successful season

Joe Ragozzino September 2, 2025 146

LOCAL SPORTS

Golda Och Academy runners give good effort in Super Essex Conference week No. 3 CROSS-GOA 09.30 1 1

Golda Och Academy runners give good effort in Super Essex Conference week No. 3

October 8, 2025
Columbia HS football team prevails over Montclair Kimberley Academy FOOT-CHSvMKA2 2

Columbia HS football team prevails over Montclair Kimberley Academy

October 8, 2025
West Orange HS football team gears up vs. Montclair LOGO-WO 3

West Orange HS football team gears up vs. Montclair

October 8, 2025
Seton Hall Prep football team loses fourth game in a row FOOT-SHPvSPP1 4

Seton Hall Prep football team loses fourth game in a row

October 8, 2025

You may have missed

CROSS-GOA 09.30 1

Golda Och Academy runners give good effort in Super Essex Conference week No. 3

Editor October 8, 2025 2
FOOT-CHSvMKA2

Columbia HS football team prevails over Montclair Kimberley Academy

Joe Ragozzino October 8, 2025 3
LOGO-WO

West Orange HS football team gears up vs. Montclair

Joe Ragozzino October 8, 2025 3
FOOT-SHPvSPP1

Seton Hall Prep football team loses fourth game in a row

Jeff Goldberg October 8, 2025 5