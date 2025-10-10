IRVINGTON, NJ — The Irvington High School cross-country teams made a good impression at the inaugural Coach Reg Invitational on Saturday, Oct. 4, at Weequahic Park in Newark. Many of them competed in their first invitational.

“They truly shined, led in the boys varsity race by sophomore Eric Dickerson, (sophomore) Jacob Fauseun and freshman Berlan Jean-Mary, who secured the top three positions,” Irvington head coach Dwayne Cox said. “Junior Sens-Dina Merant also triumphed by winning the girls varsity race.”

