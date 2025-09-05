Irvington HS cross-country teams seek successful season

IRVINGTON, NJ — The Irvington High School cross-country teams have a young but competitive group of runners this season.

The boys team will be led by seniors Joiner Ilys and Kahir Rainey and supported by a strong contingent of sophomores and freshmen who look to be competitive in the Super Essex Conference and Essex County, according to head coach Dwayne Cox.

The girls team will be led by 2024 All–Super Essex Conference senior Sharifa Trocard and a vastly improved senior in Sens-Dina Merant. Trocard enjoyed an amazing track season in the spring, as she earned a fifth-place medal in the 400-meter dash at the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s state Meet of Champions. Earlier in the season, she won the 400-meter dash and placed second in the 800-meter run at the Essex County Championships. She then won the 800 meters in a school-record 2 minutes, 15.76 seconds and took second in the 400 meters in 56.91 at the NJSIAA’s North Jersey, Section 2, Group 4 state championships. She then took fourth place in both the 400-meter dash and 800-meter run at the NJSIAA’s Group 4 state championships.