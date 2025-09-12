Irvington HS football team downs Orange HS

ORANGE/IRVINGTON, NJ — Sophomore Justin Spellman passed for 229 yards and three touchdowns, and senior Jayden Herron rushed for 72 yards and two touchdowns on six attempts to lead the Irvington High School football team to a 55-0 win over Orange High School on Sept. 5 at Bell Stadium in Orange in a Super Football Conference–Freedom White Division game.

The IHS Blue Knights improved to 1-1, while OHS moved to 0-2.

Senior Najohn Eley had 54 rushing yards and a TD for Irvington. Senior Jazai Reid had two catches for 100 yards and a TD and junior Jeffrey Antwi had two catches for 45 yards and a TD. Sophomore Mazai Logan had a 10-yard TD catch. Sophomore Elliot Yirenky had four catches for 15 yards. Senior Schebney Bellenton had one catch for 8 yards, senior Allen Jean-Baptiste also had one catch for 8 yards and Herron had one catch for 6 yards.

The Blue Knights will host West Orange High School (1-1) on Sept. 12 in their home opener. Orange will visit Columbia High School (1-0) on Sept. 12 at Underhill Sports Complex’s Lynn V. Profeta Field in Maplewood.