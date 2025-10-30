Irvington HS football team gears up for sectional playoffs

IRVINGTON, NJ — The Irvington High School football team will get a rematch with Union City.

The fifth-seeded IHS Blue Knights, under second-year head coach Marco Soto, will visit fourth-seeded Union City in the quarterfinals of the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s North Jersey, Section 2, Group 5 state playoffs on Friday, Oct. 31, at 7 p.m.

The Blue Knights dropped a heartbreaking 7-6 decision to Union City in Week 7 at IHS’ Ralph C Steele Complex’s Matthew Field on Oct. 17 in a Super Football Conference–Freedom White Division game.

Union City is the defending North Jersey, Section 2, Group 5 state champion. The Union City Soaring Eagles have won four straight games to improve to 5-3 overall. They are coming off a 48-0 win at Columbia on Oct. 24. They also clinched the Freedom White Division title with a 4-0 record. Irvington finished second in the division with a 3-1 divisional mark.

Following the loss to Union City, the Blue Knights fell at Seton Hall Prep 38-22 on Oct. 25 at Brendan P. Tevlin Memorial Field in West Orange in a SFC crossover divisional game for their fourth straight defeat to move to 3-6 overall.

Last season, the fifth-seeded Blue Knights lost a heartbreaking 34-33 decision at fourth-seeded Bridgewater–Raritan in the North Jersey, Section 2, Group 5 state playoffs quarterfinals to finish with a 4-4 record.

Irvington lost a tough 20-19 overtime decision at home on Sept. 12 in its third game of the season. West Orange (7-2) is the No. 1 seed in the North Jersey, Section 1, Group 5 state playoffs.

Irvington results

Aug. 29: loss, at Ramapo, 35-0

Sept. 5: win, at Orange, 55-0

Sept. 12: loss, vs. West Orange, 20-19 (OT)

Sept. 19: win, at Bayonne, 44-20

Sept. 27: win, vs. Columbia, 40-7

Oct. 4: loss, vs. Livingston, 28-19

Oct. 10: loss, at Passaic County Tech,51-8

Oct. 17: loss, vs. Union City, 7-6

Oct. 25: loss, at Seton Hall Prep, 38-22

